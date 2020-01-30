Kendall Jenner Gets A Cheerleading Lesson From The Cast Of ‘Cheer’

Kendall Jenner can cheer like a pro.

On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star stops by and gets a lesson in cheerleading from the cast of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer”.

RELATED: ‘Cheer’ Gets Hilarious ‘Saturday Night Live’ Treatment: Watch The Sketch!

Navarro College cheerleaders gives Jenner her very own cheerleader uniform; then the cast teach her and “Ellen” executive producer Andy Lassner an actual cheer stunt.

RELATED: The Cast Of ‘Cheer’ Bring Their Incredible Moves To ‘Ellen’

Also on the show, Jenner reveals that she has a new makeup collection on the way, and she’s currently collaborating with her sister Kylie Jenner on a new project.