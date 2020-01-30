Blake Lively Fires Back At Anyone Who Thought Her Rough Movie Transformation Was Just Her Without Makeup: ‘It’s Offensive’

Blake Lively underwent quite the transformation in her new movie “The Rhythm Section”.

Lively informed Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” that people recently mistook her transformation for a photo of her without makeup on.

The actress said, as Fallon showed viewers the side-by-side pics Lively previously shared, “[The makeup artist, Vivian Baker] did this really rough look because my family has experienced a lot of tragedy.

“And then this after I clean up but when I posted it, people were saying ‘Wow, Blake bravely shows what she looks like before and after makeup.’”

Lively continued: “Some people think that’s what I look like without makeup [pointing at the ‘after’ picture], which I find very offensive because that takes an hour for her to make me look like that.

“This also takes an hour to make me look this good,” the star added, pointing to the other photo.

“I’m sort of vacillating between my vanity, which is, like, wanting to be, like, ‘I don’t actually look like that!’

“But also being a feminist and being like, ‘Why do we expect women to wake up looking like this? This isn’t realistic that you wake up this beautiful!’ But I would like people to believe that I wake up looking this beautiful.”

Lively’s appearance on the show also saw her play a game of “Box of Lies” with Fallon. See more in the clip below.

She then revealed she broke her hand while punching Jude Law on the set of her latest flick: