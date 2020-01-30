Property Brothers Drew And Jonathan Scott Developing Animated Children’s Series

The Property Brothers are getting animated.

On Thursday, brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott announced a partnership with Sinking Ship Entertainment to develop a new animated series — “Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory” — aimed at preschoolers.

“‘Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory’ centres around 10-year-old twins, Drew and Jonathan. A pair of regular kids whose extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart – coupled with a big dose of “twin-spiration” – help solve problems in their neighbourhood by dreaming big…..really big…sometimes too big!” the official description reads. “Along with their dog Moose and best friends Mel, Cee-Cee, and Aiden, the Builder Brothers navigate the highs and lows of trying to make the world a better place — one big dream at a time.”

The series will also help children navigate some of the more difficult aspects of growing up, encouraging resilience and problem-solving.

Scott Brothers Entertainment

“Jonathan and I are grateful for our incredibly engaged kid fanbase and have wanted to do something more for this audience since launching our series of kids’ books, Builder Brothers,” Drew says.

Jonathan adds, “We grew up on a ranch where we were encouraged to dream big, work together, keep trying and always learn from failure. These are the values we hope will resonate with this young audience.”