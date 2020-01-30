After Parkinson’s Diagnosis Ozzy Osbourne Says He Won’t Be Around ‘That Much Longer’

Ozzy Osbourne is seeing the end.

In a new interview with Kerrang, the former Black Sabbath frontman opens up about his own mortality after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last year.

“Do I ever think about when my time’s gonna come?” Ozzy says. “I think about it, I don’t worry about it. I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don’t dwell on it.”

He adds, “It’s gonna happen to us all. Am I happy now? No. I haven’t got my health. That thing knocked the s**t out of me, man, but I’m still here.”

The 71-year-old recently revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson’s.