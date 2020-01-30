Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ With ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy

Even the best singer can’t make “A Little Bit Alexis” sound good.

“Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis Rose on the beloved series, belts out her well-known track during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

However, the track sounds no better despite Clarkson’s inclusion on vocals.

“Schitt’s Creek” fans will remember Alexis Rose belting out the song during her brief time as a singer.

Murphy also speaks about only having a few dollars in her bank account before landing her role on “Schitt’s Creek”.

She shares, “Just before ‘Schitt’s Creek’ things were quite bleak.

“My house had just burned down, I had, like, $3 in my bank account. Things hadn’t worked in close to two years.”

But, then she had an audition a couple of days later and the rest is history!