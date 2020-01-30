Kumail Nanjiani, Dan Levy Boycott ‘Late Late Show’ Until James Corden Pays Up $10,000 Wager

Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Levy are men of principle.

Nanjiani and Levy appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show”, but there was a little protest going on. Keyboard player Steve Scalfati and the rest of “The Late Late Show” band were unusually hush.

That is because Scalfati, sporting a clean shave, had won a wager made exactly 365 days ago. Corden agreed to pay Scalfati $10,000 if he went one year without shaving and the keyboardist did just that.

Corden wanted to settle the wager later, but Scalfati rejected that idea. What’s more, Nanjiani and Levy sided with Scalfati and refused to answer any questions until Corden paid up.

Nanjiani and Levy ended up interviewing each other for a majority of the segment while Corden ran around looking for his chequebook.

Nanjiani stars in Marvel’s “The Eternals” alongside Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden. Levy stars on “Schitt’s Creek” alongside his dad Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. “The Eternals” premieres Nov. 6 and season 4 of “Schitt’s Creek” premiered on Jan. 7.