How Kristen Bell’s Daughter Reacted To Her Grandpa’s Passing: ‘Do I Need To Bring My Shovel?’

Kristen Bell’s daughter just wanted to help.

Bell dropped by Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show”. The “Frozen 2” star told Meyers how one of her daughters reacted to the passing of their grandfather. Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have two daughters: Lincoln, 6, and Delta Bell, 5.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Shares ‘Pretty Incredible Fight’ W/ Dax Shepard

“Their grandfather was dying — and he’s already passed, but while he was dying, my little girl was in the back and said, ‘So when papa dies…Are we gonna come to Oregon with you?'” Bell said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, you’ll come.’

“She was like, ‘Okay. Do I need to bring my shovel? Because I have a garden set.’ And I said, ‘Why would you pack your shovel, honey?’ She goes, ‘Well, I want to help bury him. Where do we do it? The side of the house? Or…’ Like, so practical and wanted to help,” Bell continued.

“I had to explain to her that we, you know, we don’t bury him on the side of the house because it’s not legal,” Bell shared. “But she genuinely wanted to, like, bury her grandfather and I thought there’s something oddly beautiful about that.”

RELATED: Kristen Bell To Receive The #SeeHer Award

“She’s a younger member of the family contributing to an older member’s peaceful passing on,” she added. “Some people could say she’s a sociopath but I’m not going down that route.”

Bell will star in the final episode of “The Good Place” Thursday on Global.