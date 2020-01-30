Kobe Bryant Helped Make Dreams Come True For Over 200 Make-A-Wish Children

Kobe Bryant had a generous life off the court.

The late NBA great granted over 200 Make-A-Wish Foundation requests, helping make dreams come true for young fans dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

In a 2016 video commemorating 200 wishes granted, Bryant said, “Basketball is something that will come and eventually go, the beauty in that is trying to use that time to inspire others and provide some sort of escape for them. I think that’s something that lives well beyond the game of basketball and is probably most important.”

Following Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Make-A-Wish said in a statement to People, “Make-A-Wish is devastated to learn of wish granter Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna’s tragic death. Kobe granted more than 200 wishes, giving each child hope for a brighter future. Our heartfelt condolences to the Bryant family and all the families who lost a loved one.”

Young people who got to meet Bryant through the foundation have also spoken about their encounters with the Lakers star.

“Meeting Kobe was probably the highlight of my life,” said Jordan Patterson, in an interview with TV station WITI.

Patterson was fighting kidney dysfunction in 2012 when he was flown out to L.A. with his family to meet Bryant.

“It boosted my spirits so high,” Patterson recalled. “I’m really grateful for that … [he] signed all my pictures, took any pictures I wanted, answered all my questions.”