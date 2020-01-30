Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Rocks Out With Daughter At Paris Gig

It was father-daughter night at a Megadeth concert this week.

During the band’s show in Paris on Tuesday night, frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his daughter Electra’s 22nd birthday by bringing her out on stage.

The father and daughter performed a duet of the band’s song “À Tout Le Monde”.

Electra also shared plenty of photos from her big birthday celebration on Twitter.

…So honored to sing alongside my papa last night in Paris! Thank you for singing with us!! —He is a true hero to us all! 🖤🇫🇷 (📷: screamforme_ig) pic.twitter.com/fqPK5jftbT — ELECTRA (@electramustaine) January 29, 2020

Such a great bday w some of the greatest friends… family… and wine!! Thank you to all who helped me celebrate, i love you v much! ⚡️🎂xx pic.twitter.com/ftelkPs2aj — ELECTRA (@electramustaine) January 29, 2020