Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Rocks Out With Daughter At Paris Gig

Electra and Dave Mustaine. Photo: Jason Davis/FilmMagic
It was father-daughter night at a Megadeth concert this week.

During the band’s show in Paris on Tuesday night, frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his daughter Electra’s 22nd birthday by bringing her out on stage.

The father and daughter performed a duet of the band’s song “À Tout Le Monde”.

Electra also shared plenty of photos from her big birthday celebration on Twitter.

