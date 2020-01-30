Jerry Seinfeld To Release His First Comedy Book In 27 Years

Twenty-seven years after his bestselling Seinlanguage, Jerry Seinfeld is prepping a new book about comedy.

Publishing house Simon & Schuster announced the new title on Thursday, revealing Seinfeld will dive into his comedy past decade by decade, beginning in the 1970s when he was a standup working the college circuit.

“In page after hilarious page, one brilliantly crafted observation after another, readers will witness the evolution of one of the great comedians of our time and gain new insights into the thrilling but unforgiving art of writing standup comedy,” the publisher’s website says. Available in October, the book is already available for e-book pre-order.

Seinfeld, 65, says he’s kept every joke he’s written over the course of his career, which will help him fill the pages of his still-untitled book.

“Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old-school accordion folders,” he tells The Associated Press in a statement. “So, I have every piece of standup comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.”

Simon & Schuster president Jonathan Karp adds, “Not only is the book brilliantly crafted and laugh-out-loud funny on every single page, but readers will be able to see Jerry and his comedy evolve through the years.”