Steve Martin Jokes About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit, Says He’s Willing To Replace Them

Steve Martin is heading to the U.K., so he’s making it known that he’s available to step in for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid the ongoing royal drama.

Martin and Martin Short are taking their comedy tour “The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment” across the pond, and Stephen Colbert asked him his thoughts on the Royal Family as he appeared on Wednesday’s “Late Show”.

Martin joked, “There is a big difference between Meghan and Harry and Martin and me. We show up.

“Meghan on the Queen’s 93rd birthday gave her an engraved bracelet. It said, ‘Do not resuscitate.'”

Martin continued, “I think I probably have royal blood and if there’s room for me over there, whatever they want, I’m there.”

His appearance also saw him and the Steep Canyon Rangers belt out their new single “California”.

The actor gushed about his family’s love of the track “Old Town Road”, as well:

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.