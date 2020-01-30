Savannah Guthrie Wears Dress Backwards On ‘Today’ Show: ‘Too Late To Change It’

Savannah Guthrie is rolling with the punches of this minor wardrobe malfunction.

Guthrie realized she had her dress on backwards shortly before going live on the “Today” show.

“Too late to change it now,” she posted on Instagram. “So that happened,” Guthrie later joked on-air. “Well, there’s always next year.”

We couldn't even tell that @savannahguthrie has her dress on backward this morning! pic.twitter.com/zxtljDBKZg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 30, 2020

The television personality told her “Today” co-hosts how she had been up since 3:30 a.m. Guthrie admitted she was distracted and even flipped her collar down to show her co-anchors the dress label positioned inconveniently under her chin.