Meghan Trainor Reflects On Married Life, Scary Vocal Cord Surgery And Talks New Album ‘Treat Myself’: ‘I’m Back And Better Than Ever’

It’s been a busy couple of years for Meghan Trainor.

Not only did she tie the knot to her longtime love, she also recovered from serious vocal cord surgery and pushed the release date of her highly-anticipated third studio album, Treat Myself, by over a year and a half.

With her newest body of work dropping on Jan. 31, the singer/songwriter tells ET Canada’s Keshia Chante why it was worth the wait and what fans can expect from some of the album’s epic collaborations, which includes The Pussycat Dolls, Lennon Stella and the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj.

“[Working with Nicki Minaj] was crazy, amazing,” Trainor shares. “I was like ‘You are an amazing songwriter’ and she was like ‘Thank you’ and I was like ‘Oh my god this is the best day of my life’. She’s such a superstar!”

Although there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the 26-year-old’s latest project, it was a journey for Trainor to get to where she is today, having gone through a secret second vocal cord surgery that silenced her for months back in 2016.

“I know my limits now and I know to check on them all the time. I have the best doctor in town,” she shares, reflecting on that difficult time. “It was scary for sure and I think that’s what started all the panic because I was silent for so long and alone with my thoughts.”

Trainor adds, “I would think ‘Oh no. What if my career is over? What if its all gone. What if all that was for nothing’ and so I think that’s what started the darkness but we on the other side.”

However, one of the highlights of the “Wave” singer’s life was her marriage to actor Daryl Sabara.

“People are like ‘How do you deal with the fame and being married?’ I’m like ‘It’s so easy,'” Trainor reveals. “It’s easy when you got a good one. You know. I got the best one.”

Trainor has also been outspoken and courageous about her battle with mental health and how she deals with it around the time of an important album release.

“If you give me two 12 hour days back-to-back, I need a day off. I’ve learned my body so well now that if I don’t get enough sleep and I’m over tired anxiety will creep in,” she says. “I’m like ‘Oh no I’m just exhausted.’ And that’s the only real trigger nowadays. Which is great, cause it used to be everything.”

The songstress admits when she first dealt with her anxiety and depression, it was a scary time her in life.

“For awhile I was like ‘I’ll never get out of this and I’ll never be able to put an album out or sing in front of people ever again’… and I’m back and better than ever,” the musician expresses.