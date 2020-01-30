Lucy Hale Discusses Her Dating Life, Insists She ‘Loves Being Single’ As She Poses For Sizzling Cosmo Shoot

Lucy Hale talks about her love life, her style, and more in a new interview with Cosmopolitan.

The actress insists she loves being single as she compares her current situation to when she was younger.

“When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself,” says Hale. “Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”

Photos by Ben Watts for Cosmopolitan

RELATED: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Dating In The Public Eye: ‘Is It For You Or Is It For Show?’

Hale adds of reflecting on the past: “I look back and I think of all the minutes and hours I’ve wasted upset over how I looked or something that was out of my control.”

She adds, “I wish I could get that time back, although it has led me to where I’m at now.”

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Denies Rumours She’s Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Photos by Ben Watts for Cosmopolitan

The “Pretty Little Liars” star goes on to talk about cutting her hair and how she doesn’t dress for anyone but herself.

“I couldn’t tell you the amount of times when guys were like, ‘You should grow your hair out again. I like long hair.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not cutting my f*cking hair for you.’ I cut my hair for me. And I feel great with it this way,” she reveals. “I truly don’t dress for men at all. I dress for me and what I think is cool.”