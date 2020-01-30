Shania Twain Says Her Marriage To Frédéric Thiébaud Is ‘So Beautifully Twisted’

Shania Twain likes things a little out of the ordinary.

The Canadian country superstar is on the cover of the new AARP The Magazine, and in the issue she opens up about her marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud.

Twain recalls how she and Thiébaud first fell in love after their then-spouses had an affair with each other.

In 2008, Twain’s previous husband Robert John “Mutt” Lange ended their 14-year marriage, only for her to learn later that he had been cheating on her with Thiébaud’s then-wife Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

“It’s twisted,” Twain admits, according to People. “But so beautifully twisted.”

The singer also reveals that the learned about the affair from Marie-Anne herself.

“There were days I didn’t really care if tomorrow came,” Twain says of the depression she experienced following the revelation.

After that, Twain and Thiébaud connected as friends, and soon they became more than that, getting engaged in 2010 and married a year later.

“Survival is everything,” Twain says. “I was in quicksand. I panicked, like everybody does, but I didn’t surrender. I found a way out.”