Post Malone Asks Fans To Pick Between 2 Bud Light Seltzer Super Bowl Ads

Post Malone and Bud Light just cannot decide which of these two Bud Light Seltzer commercials are Super Bowl material.

That is why the “Sunflower” rapper and the beer company are asking fans to choose between two potential Super Bowl ads. Fans can choose between #PostyStore and #PostyBar.

Both commercials share similar themes. Little mini Post Malones inside the rapper’s brain and body are in awe over new Bud Light Seltzer and have to decide how to appropriately respond.

Two Super Bowl ads. Only one can win. It’s #POSTYSTORE vs #POSTYBAR. RT your favorite to help us decide @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/vsMdgv6ajf — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) January 29, 2020

In #PostyStore, two Post-Malone brain units argue over whether Malone should purchase traditional Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer from a convenience store. The two pull a lever back-and-forth, sending Malone’s body crashing through the snack aisle.

In #PostyBar, Malone’s body is entranced by the delicious smells and flavours of Bud Light Seltzer Mango, leading him to awkwardly speak out about his spleen.

Compare the #PostyStore video above to the #PostyBar video below.