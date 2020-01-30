Lakeith Stanfield Would Love To Play The Joker In A Future Batman Movie

Lakeith Stanfield is a huge Joker fan.

On Wednesday, the “Uncut Gems” actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked about dressing up as Batman’s arch nemesis to the premiere of the Joaquin Phoenix movie “Joker”.

RELATED: Lakeith Stanfield And Issa Rae Get Romantic In ‘The Photograph’ Trailer

“I just like dressing up and I also love the Joker, so there you go. You got both things,” Stanfield said.

Lakeith Stanfield. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Asked if he’d be interested in playing the character in a movie, the actor responded, “I’d love to play the Joker. That’d be beautiful.”

RELATED: Robert De Niro Reveals Bradley Cooper Convinced Him To Take ‘Joker’ Role

Kimmel then brought up the high bar he’d have to clear considering the Phoenix’s Oscar-nominated performance.

“That makes me go ‘Wait till they see me do it,'” Stanfield said. “Also, I make my own Joker movies at home with my own personal camera. All you gotta do is dress up and make your own. Why not? I still had the makeup on so I was like, ‘Let me just keep going with it.'”