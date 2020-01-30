Elle Macpherson Fires Back At Cruel Troll Who Accused Her Of Ruining Her Face With Plastic Surgery: ‘I’m Ageing Gracefully’

Elle Macpherson has no time for trolls who insist on commenting on her appearance.

Macpherson, 55, replied to one social media user who criticized her for altering her looks, insisting that wasn’t true in the slightest.

“The only thing I’m doing is ageing gracefully without interference,” the supermodel wrote. “Sorry if it doesn’t work for your vision of what you think I should look like. I’m me. Healthy happy and nearly 60. Go figure.”

The person in question previously wrote, “Whatever your [sic] doing to your face STOP IT! You don’t look like yourself anymore!”

“Please stop you were beautiful now not so much. smfh [sic].”

Macpherson’s comments come after she said in an interview with the Telegraph Magazine back in 2016: “I haven’t had surgery; it’s not in my game plan. I don’t have any perspective on it for anybody else, only for myself; I would worry because I know things can go wrong really easily.”

“With some of these procedures, you might feel that you look younger but it doesn’t look quite right,” she continued. “So I try to keep it really natural.”