Jim Carrey Is Through With Making Anti-Trump Art

It seems Jim Carrey’s days as a politically-minded painter are over.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the “Sonic the Hedgehog” star revealed that he is no longer painting portraits critical of Donald Trump.

That night, Donald had a very strange dream. pic.twitter.com/Ki4GCifjON — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2019

“To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks,’” he said.

“We’re still headed for the rocks, but I’ve decided, ‘You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore.’ I think after a while… you get stuck in that kind of stuff.”

Carrey shared his last Trump artwork in a post on Dec. 22.

“What I want to tell people is, ‘It’s never been a matter of hating anyone,’” Carrey explained. “I can sit down with anybody in this country and break bread. I love people. To me, I think we got tricked by politicians and by weird corporate concerns to believe that disagreement is hatred. And I will never go for that.”

As for what he’s painting now that Trump is off the table?

“Kind of obsessed with mangos right now,” Carrey said. “Because they’re like the fruit of the Gods, and they represent abundance and sweetness and the gifts of the universe. So that’s where I’m at.”