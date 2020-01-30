‘Love Is Blind’: Watch Couples Get Engaged Before They Ever See Each Other On Netflix’s New Dating Show

Could you agree to marry someone without ever seeing their face?

That’s the question posed by Netflix’s first serialized dating show, “Love Is Blind”, which is hosted by real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

On the show, which will be released in three installments of episodes over a three-week period beginning on Feb. 13, contestants will meet potential suitors, get to know each other and even possibly get engaged — all while sequestered in individual pods, where they have no way of knowing what the other person looks like.

“Here you will choose someone to marry, without ever seeing them,” Nick declares in the first promo, which was released on Monday.

“If you’re ready to find the love of your life, the pods are now open,” Vanessa adds.