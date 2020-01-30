Paul Reubens Pitches ‘Dark’ Pee-wee Herman Movie About Fame & Drug Addiction

Paul Reubens wants to show the dark side of Pee-wee Herman.

Reubens has a version of the character, which he has been crafting since the ’90s. “The Pee-wee Herman Story” is a project he has pitched to big Hollywood presences like Judd Apatow, and now shares the story with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve referred to it as the ‘Valley of the Dolls’ Pee-wee movie. “It’s about fame.” The “Dolls” in “Valley of the Dolls” refers to pills.

In “The Pee-wee Herman Story”, the protagonist gets out of jail and embarks on a yodelling career. His success leads to Hollywood fame. The stresses of Hollywood shackle Herman to drug and alcohol addiction, and mental health issues.

“I have a couple of people that are interested,” according to Reubens. “But this is Hollywood. A couple people interested and five bucks will get you five bucks.”

He originally pitched the film as a $30-million project but has since dropped the price tag down to $15 million after getting rejections.