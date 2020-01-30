Greta Gerwig Answers ’73 Questions’ About Everything From Her Favourite Movie To Her Fashion Sensibilities

Greta Gerwig has all the answers.

The “Little Women” director is featured in the latest edition of Vogue‘s “73 Questions” series, in which she is asked a series of rapid-fire questions about every topic under the sun.

On the rules she had for adapting Little Women to the screen, Gerwig reveals, “I wanted to avoid any hoop skirts or corsets because I find both of those unappealing garments.”

Asked whether the film’s co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan should date in real life, the director says, “Who wouldn’t want them to date? They’re so goodlooking.”

There are other movie related questions, including the one she’s watched the most (“Singin’ in the Rain”), and which movie makes her cry (“Passing Strange”).

On the subject of fashion, Gerwig says she would pick a jumpsuit over a pantsuit and a blazer instead of a motorcycle jacket.

As for what is the sexiest thing a man can wear? “A tiny hat. Just imagine it. Wouldn’t you be intrigued, sexually?” Gerwig says.