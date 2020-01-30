Nikki Yanofsky Releases ‘Forget’ Music Video, Announces New Album ‘Black Sheep’

Nikki Yanofsky won’t let people “Forget” about her upcoming album Black Sheep.

The Montreal-born singer released a new music video for “Forget” ahead of the release of her upcoming fourth studio album Black Sheep.

“Forget is about being underestimated, overlooked and doubted, but prevailing,” Yanofsky said about her new music. “Going from the butt of a joke to being impossible to ignore, being everywhere (like a meme!). A song for the haters.”

“Sometimes all it takes for you to become the Black Sheep is for people to believe that you are one, and once someone has their mind made up about you, everything you do fuels that idea,” she added.

The project has a particularly special place in her heart.

“This is the first album where I’ve written lyrics that speak to my life experiences, and I’m not just trying to please everyone around me,” Yanofsky shared. “It’s different than anything I’ve ever done before but feels the most me. I feel evolved.

Black Sheep drops May 8.