Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Reveals She’s Joining Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Squad, Shares Stunning Lingerie Photos

Reginae Carter, the daughter of Lil Wayne, is joining Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty squad.

Carter, 21, joins the likes of Normani, Joan Smalls and Paloma Elsesser as an ambassador for the brand.

She took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, posting some stunning snaps alongside the caption: “This just the intro, let me not get ahead of myself 😏 #savagexambassador.”

Carter looks incredible in the shots shared, donning a white lace bodysuit and a pair of strappy heels.

This is the latest in Carter’s recently-announced jobs, with her announcing on Instagram earlier this month that she’d teamed up with Fashion Nova.

She also regularly shares sponsored posts with her 4.7 million followers.