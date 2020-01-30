Taraji P. Henson On What She’s Learned About Fighting For What She Wants: ‘It’s About Having The Power’

While Taraji P. Henson is known for giving it to people straight, it took her a while to get that confidence.

The actress, 49, sat down with InStyle magazine’s March issue and opened up about what she’s learned during her long career, including speaking her truth.

“It’s about having the power. When they need you, they will go along with your plan,” she explained. “When I knew I had the power to request, I started just putting my foot down and said, ‘No, I won’t do it unless I have my people.’ I’m a fighter. I know I can fight.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Laughs At His Dad’s Thirst Post About Taraji P. Henson

And that attitude comes from a bada** mantra, “God broke the mould when he made you; there’s no one else out there like you. Just celebrate that. When you just commit to loving yourself it’s infectious. Everyone else looks at you like, ‘Oh, what kind of magic she got?'”

That mantra also speaks for her friends, like Gabrielle Union, who was reportedly fired from “America’s Got Talent”. “We are behind her, I got her back because this is ridiculous,” Henson said. “You’re saying that her hair is too Black for America? Then you don’t want Black Americans watching your show. My children and my daughters and my cousins or whoever, they need representation.”

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Nuzzles Festive Objects With Taraji P. Henson, Lil Nas X & Taylor Bennett In ‘Late Late Show’ Game

“For so long we have been told that our hair in its natural state is ugly, or it’s nappy or it’s been given these horrible descriptions,” she continued. “How can we fight what is naturally ours? Embrace it. Our hair defies gravity, think about that. Our hair points to the heavens, that’s powerful.”

Meanwhile, Henson is currently gearing up to wrap the final season of “Empire” which is set to finish this year.