Margaret Cho Had To ‘Build’ A Character To ‘Persuade People’ That She Was A Large Personality

People did not take Margaret Cho’s age and stature seriously, so she developed a cranked-up personality that would be taken seriously.

Cho reflected on her early comedy career while hiking with Kevin Nealon on the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s “Hiking with Kevin” series.

“I started comedy so young, I was a real young teenager,” she shared. “I was so small and I had to convince s ome people that didn’t believe I was a comedian [and] sort of build up this kind of character that was more forceful [and] wasn’t really me.”

“I think my stand-up style developed out of that because I had to really persuade people that I was much larger than I was,” the comedian continued.

Cho also opened up about how the culture of homophobia and racism has shifted over the last quarter-century.

“Because of all of the activism, in the last 25 years or 30 years. Things have really shifted,” Cho said. “It used to be very normal, homophobia. Racism was very accepted [and] and accepted part of comedy, a normal part of comedy.”

“So now that’s shifted I think because of that feeling and fight and the movement,” Cho concluded.