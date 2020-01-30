Leslie Jones Reveals Chris Rock Got Her The Audition For ‘SNL’

Leslie Jones is getting real.

The former star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” was on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show this week, talking about everything from working with Eddie Murphy to her new stand-up special.

At one point, Stern asked Jones about the story that Chris Rock got her the audition for “SNL”. Not only did she confirm that fact, she revealed that at first she nearly turned down the opportunity because she considered herself a stand-up, not a sketch comic.

Later, Jones talked about smoking a joint with Snoop Dogg that had just been up Don “Magic” Juan’s nose.

The comedian also talks about her stolen nude photos and how the FBI launched a failed sting operation to get them taken offline.

Talking about her role in the upcoming “Coming 2 America”, Jones said that seeing Eddie Murphy working on the set actually gave her chills.

“This is going to be big,” she told Stern.

Also in the interview, Stern brings up the interesting fact that Jones’ father was once hired by Stevie Wonder to be the electronic engineer at a radio station he owned.

Finally, Jones explains why she decided to hire “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to direct her new stand-up special “Time Machine”.