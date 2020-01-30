Sebastian Stan Throws Shade At Marvel Writers Over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ending And John Boyega Is Here For It

Sebastian Stan is throwing some not-so-subtle shade at the ending for his character Bucky Barnes in “Avengers: Endgame” as “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” star John Boyega welcomes him to the club of Disney actors who think their on-screen counterparts deserved much better.

Joining the MCU in “Captain America: The First Avenger”, his character was seemingly killed off but returned for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” in which Bucky was brainwashed to become an assassin — only to be ultimately saved by his friendship with Steve Rogers. The movie spawned the line “I’m with you till the end of the line” and their friendship became the reason the Avengers split in “Captain America: Civil War”.

However, everything the character Bucky was built on was torn apart in “Endgame” with Captain America returning to the 1940s to live out his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Rogers appears as an old man and passes his Captain America shield on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) while Bucky looks on, setting up the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. Fans had issues with the ending, arguing it was counter-intuitive for the character to return to Peggy instead of focusing on his friends.

Now, it seems Stan may agree with that point of view.

The actor posted a screenshot of a Twitter user’s reaction to a Marvel tweet on his Instagram story. Adding a flushed face emoji, the tweet Stan included slams Marvel for “bad, inconsistent, out-of-character writing.”

Soon after Stan posted his story, Boyega tweeted a simple “Welcome Mr. Stan!” with a gif of emperor Palpatine cackling with laughter, welcoming him to the dark side of publicly shading the handling on their on-screen characters. Boyega previously called out Disney for the way the relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren was handled in “The Rise Of Skywalker”.

Welcome Mr Stan ! Welcome. pic.twitter.com/iuhHD2bbnR — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 30, 2020

Boyega and Stan’s posts caused a frenzy for fans on Twitter (Caution: Videos include adult language).

Sebastian Stan posting that ig story, knowing we would all freak out: pic.twitter.com/qjMCL9hqgp — Vicky (@hyeocake) January 30, 2020

the marvel writers: yeah bu- sebastian stan: pic.twitter.com/fUQauVo0XA — maria (@sebastianschris) January 30, 2020

Sebastian stan John Boyega

🤝

Throwing shade at

Their writers pic.twitter.com/m4YqRADEck — 𝓙𝓪𝓪 🥀 (@thejaanico) January 30, 2020

john boyega when he saw mr sebastian stan’s instagram story pic.twitter.com/VtOu6HyGLz — arfa 🍂 (@roguesanakin) January 30, 2020

john boyega 🤝 sebastian stan 🤝 hating the terrible writing of their characters and not being afraid to say it, we stan legends pic.twitter.com/FXuNoam2OF — ً (@riseofpadme) January 30, 2020

SEBASTIAN STAN POSTING DRAMA ABOUT ENDGAME ON IG AND JOHN BOYEGA TWEETING ABOUT IT? THE MATRIX GLITCHED????!! pic.twitter.com/aW5ScHefd0 — #buckybarnes (@robbieronans) January 30, 2020

John Boyega and Sebastian Stan openly shading their multi-billion-dollar franchises for ruining character arcs pic.twitter.com/vMbvYTHMBb — ✧*:･ﾟ| john boyega lovebot (@padmesanxkin) January 30, 2020

soon all disney actors will revolt. and then john boyega, oscar isaac and sebastian stan will lead them into battle. — ceo of pudgy poe (@dykeener) January 30, 2020

John Boyega and Sebastian Stan shipping their gay couples on social media while shading Disney pic.twitter.com/MFaKQ39Oi3 — Vicky (@hyeocake) January 30, 2020

john boyega, oscar isaac and sebastian stan in the annual "how disney's bad writing ruined our character's arc" meeting pic.twitter.com/1MYxuGTf4i — ana b (@blacksquadronn) January 30, 2020