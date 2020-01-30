Dog The Bounty Hunter Opens Up About His Bond With Assistant Moon Angell

Duane “Dog” Chapman and his longtime assistant, Moon Angell, are opening up about their “intimate” bond.

In a sneak peek clip for the Feb. 3 episode of “The Dr. Oz Show,” Dog reveals how Moon was responsible for saving his life following the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

He says that he called Moon at a particularly dark time, when he was contemplating suicide.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” he says. “I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left, Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought I just need one drink of water.”