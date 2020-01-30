Kelis Says Pharrell & Chad Hugo ‘Blatantly Lied’ & ‘Tricked’ Her, ‘Stole’ Album Profits

Kelis is speaking out against allegedly malicious business practices conducted by The Neptunes.

Kelis is accusing the musical producer tandem of Pharrell and Chad Hugo of stealing profits from her first two albums, 1999’s Kaleidoscope and 2001’s Wanderland. After being signed by Virgin, Kelis reached out to The Neptunes to produce the two projects.

“I thought it was a beautiful and pure, creative safe space, but it ended up not being that at all,” Kelis told The Guardian. She was allegedly “blatantly lied to and tricked” by “the Neptunes and their management and their lawyers and all that stuff.”

“I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn’t do,” she continued. “Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it.’”

Kelis made it clear that she did sign the contracts, but argues that she was taken advantage of by malicious entities.

She also reflected on how Pharrell once nodded to her from onstage.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m not going to yell back, ‘You stole all my publishing!’’ So you end up nodding back and everyone thinks everything’s great,” Kelis shared.

Twitter definitely had a lot to say about Kelis’ accusations.

Damn, Pharrell really did Kelis dirty. I’m glad she’s finally calling him out https://t.co/vgIEUiOF0i pic.twitter.com/WgtE6NLsJh — Chris (@chrstnavelli) January 30, 2020

“I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn’t do,” Kelis says. Instead, she says, she was “blatantly lied to and tricked”,… As a result, she says she made nothing from sales of her first two albums, which were produced by the Neptunes." BRO WHAT https://t.co/jwg6CttbGG — Brooklyn White (@brooklynrwhite) January 30, 2020

this is so disappointing and changes the whole narrative. I commend kelis for her courage + faith; she will forever be the blueprint! https://t.co/gA8ThQXKbS — TANI (@TANIRICHES) January 30, 2020

I always had lots of questions about why Kelis didn't have a bigger musical career, and she just answered them. Whew, there's some snakes in the grass and it needs to be cut! -em Full article:https://t.co/HJJ5YeOEzR pic.twitter.com/9r7ydZXG2x — The Good. The Bad. The Basic. (@GoodBadBasicPod) January 30, 2020

many of yall know ive been wanting kelis to get her flowers, my deeply underrated, sidelined queen. im glad to hear she's doing alright despite it all….and tbh inspired by her californian farm lifestyle. i aspire — selena heauxmez (@angiejaime) January 30, 2020