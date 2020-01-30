Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Slams Knicks’ Marcus Morris For Sexist Comments About ‘Female Tendencies’

An NBA player’s sexist comments have led to backlash — including a rebuke from a former star of “The Bachelor”.

Following Wednesday night’s NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies, Knicks player Marcus Morris knocked the Grizzlies’ Jae Crowder with some comments that were immediately slammed as sexist.

“He play the game a different way, he’s got a lot of female tendencies on the court. He’s flopping and throwing his head back the entire game,” Morris said in an interview after the game. “It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it … He’s just unprofessional, man… His game is soft. He’s soft… very woman-like.”

"It's soft. His game is soft. He's soft. … very woman-like." —Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder after the Grizzlies-Knicks game pic.twitter.com/4yivbCUi7f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2020

Morris was hit with a wave of backlash for using the term “woman-like” as an insult. Among the many to call him out was former Bachelor Colton Underwood.

“Marcus,” Underwood wrote in a tweet (which he later deleted), “I know plenty of women with ‘female tendencies’ that are 1000x tougher than you.”

Meanwhile, Morris has apparently learned the error of his ways. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to apologize for his language, declaring to have the “upmost [sic] respect for women and everything they mean to us.”