50 Cent Says Influencing Drake’s Singing Is ‘The Coolest S**t In The World’

50 Cent is honoured to be an influence on Drake.

Drizzy shouted out 50 Cent during the former’s big-time Rap Radar interview. Drake, 33, credited 50 Cent, 44, for influencing the singing Drake prominently used later in his career.

“Drake was saying recently that I had influenced him to start singing, which was the coolest s**t in the world for him to say, because I can’t sing as good as he sings,” Curtis Jackson told Variety. “I was always just trying to outline the melody.”

“Once you have a broad enough audience, you’re gonna have people who don’t speak English, so all they can follow is the melody,” 50 added. “When you’re writing [lyrics], I mean: ‘Go shorty, it’s your birthday’ — that’s not rocket science. Every day is somebody’s birthday.”

50 Cent’s crossover success brought him two chart-topping albums and three additional top-five projects. Drake has topped the Billboard 200 with each of his five studio albums.