Kendall Jenner Says It Isn’t ‘Fully Confirmed’ That Kourtney Kardashian Will No Longer Appear On ‘KUWTK’

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has been around since 2007, but fans were worried the hit reality show could be coming to an end as we know it.

Rumours were floating around that Kourtney Kardashian would be making an exit, but her younger sister Kendall Jenner has said “not so fast.”

While on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Jenner told DeGeneres, “I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Gets An Adorable New Addition On Christmas Morning

Kourtney is mother to Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. She is also busy with her lifestyle company Poosh.

“I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it’s just always kind of been a thing for me. But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, so now it’s a bit more of a shift for everyone to understand,” she added.

Kourtney has also had issues with her relationships playing out on television and her disagreement with Kim Kardashian over not wanting to film “KUWTK” last year.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Talks Kourtney Kardashian Feud, Reveals Reason North Was Photoshopped Into Their Family Christmas Card

“No, I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better,” Jenner revealed. “There are some pretty crazy things that happen.”