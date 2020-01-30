Justin Bieber Responds To Everybody Who’s Been Hating On His Moustache: ‘My Stash My Life’

Justin Bieber doesn’t care what you think of his new moustache.

Ever since the Canadian pop star debuted his new facial fur on social media earlier this month, many of his fans have let it be known that they’re not exactly enamoured of the “Justache”, in tweets such as this one:

petition for justin bieber to shave his mustache 🙏 — fittu (@fitteilish) January 23, 2020

Bieber, however, is undeterred. On Thursday he took to Instagram to defiantly offer his moustache his full and unwavering support.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Accepts Hockey Challenge From NHL Goalie Jordan Binnington, Shares Footage Of Workout

Accompanying a selfie, he shared an all-caps message: “MY STASH MY LIFE HAHAH.”

Bieber found some support in comments from wife Hailey Bieber, manager Scooter Braun — who called his client a “young Tom Selleck” — Chance the Rapper and Toronto Maple Leafs team captain Auston Matthews, who, like The Biebs, is known for rocking a slick ‘stache.