Nicki Minaj Will Be Guest Judge On Season 12 Premiere Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Nicki Minaj is heading to “Drag Race”.

The “Tusa” rapper will be a guest judge on the 90-minute premiere of season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

“Welcome to the Main Stage of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’! I’m Nicki Minaj, and I pledge allegiance to the drag!” she said in a promo commercial.

“Show up and make her-story” she added.

This is the first time Minaj will personally appear on the show, however, in season 10 Monét X Change gave a perfect lip-sync to “Pound the Alarm”. Trinity K. Bonet also became Minaj in season six.

Other guest judges will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12 premieres Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.