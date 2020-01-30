Dr. Dre, Eminem Help Honour 50 Cent With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

It was a star-studded induction into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame for 50 Cent on Thursday.

The rapper’s pals Dr. Dre and Eminem helped ring in the special occasion with some kind words for 50.

“Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50,” Eminem told the audience, while 50 watched on. “One of the first things I noticed about 50 was his presence because it just kind of felt like, he’s gonna be a star… It just seemed like he was the whole package.”

Eminem later joked that 50 really can do it all, “He’s an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer… he can juggle, he’s great at Scrabble. He pretty much does it all.”

On more of a personal note, Eminem said: “And he’s also helped me through a lot of hard times in my own life and he’s always been there when I needed him. So 50, congrats on your star, man.”

When it was 50’s turn on the mic, the rapper didn’t hold back and in true 50 Cent fashion, he threw some shade.

“You got the largest debut hip hop album [but] you don’t got no best new artist trophy,” he hit at the Grammys. “The best new artist they gave that s**t to Evanescence. Can you find f**king Evanescence? I ain’t seen Evanescence since that night. Since that night they gave them the trophy.”