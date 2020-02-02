Facebook Debuts Super Bowl Commercial Starring Chris Rock & Sylvester Stallone

Facebook is shining the spotlight on the online communities that evolve through Facebook Groups in a new series of commercials set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The commercials feature Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock, who’ll promote the theme “More Together.”

On Sunday, Facebook unveiled a commercial spotlighting such diverse Facebook groups as the Craft Cocktail Club, the Amateur Experimental Rocketry Facebook Group and the Rocky Balboa Going the Distance Facebook Group.

For the latter, a person wearing a light grey sweatsuit is running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, just as Stallone did 1976’s “Rocky”. When the person turns around, it’s revealed to be Rock.

“Who’d you expect?” quips Rock just before Stallone enters the frame to add, “I dunno — me?”

On Thursday, Facebook shared a teaser of the spots, with Rock appearing in two teasers.

“With the help of ‘Rocky’ legend Sylvester Stallone and comedian Chris Rock, Facebook’s Super Bowl campaign highlights Facebook Group members and celebrates the power of people coming together through shared interests and experiences,” explains Facebook in a statement, “to drive home the message that ‘whatever you are into, there is a Facebook Group for you.'”

In the teasers, Rock is seen firing off a rocket, and then doing one-armed pushups in his trailer, perhaps a bit too effortlessly.

While Stallone didn’t appear in any of the teasers, he let the cat out of the bag in December when he was spotted filming near the steps of famed “Rocky” steps, in costume as Rocky.

While filming, a group of students were heading to the museum on a field trip when they had the surreal experience of meeting Rocky himself in front of the Rocky statue.

Stallone shared footage from that day on social media.

And moments later, suddenly appeared some of the best fans in the world! I’m a lucky man thanks to you guys! #KeepPunching pic.twitter.com/uTTcHtypC3 — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 17, 2019

Back in Philadelphia right now on this 33° freezing morning. We are doing something that is going to be VERY special and you’ll be seeing it soon, so hang in there and go for it!!! #KeepPunching pic.twitter.com/xokvSaYVFx — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 16, 2019

Facebook’s spots will air during Super Bowl LIV, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 2.