Kaia Gerber Has Fun With Fans By Posing With A Book Titled ‘The One Minute Mother’

Kaia Gerber sparked pregnancy rumours with a picture she shared on her Instagram Stories.

The model, 18, posted a photo of her belly while holding a pint of ice cream and a book titled The One Minute Mother.

“Read into this,” she wrote with the photo.

@kaiagerber/Instagram

RELATED: Pete Davidson Addresses Romance With Kaia Gerber, Implies He’s Going To Rehab In ‘SNL’ Appearance

It comes weeks after she reportedly split from boyfriend Pete Davidson, after dating the “SNL” star since October. According to E! News, Davidson is “taking a break to work on his mental health.”

The outlet added Gerber “doesn’t know if she wants to continue in their relationship,” and that while she “cares about Pete and wants him to get better,” their future is “up in the air.” Apparently, Davidson “understands” where she is coming from and there is “no bad blood between the two.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson And Kaia Gerber Heat Things Up In Miami

According to Page Six, Gerber was only joking about expecting a baby.