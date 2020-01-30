Jonah Hill Remembers Late Brother While Paying Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Jonah Hill is remembering his late brother, Jordan Feldstein, as he pays tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a touching Instagram post.

In his post, Hill shared a throwback photo of himself at a Los Angeles Lakers game, awkwardly sitting courtside near Bryant, who passed away on Sunday in a tragic helicopter accident.

“This picture became a funny internet thing years back and it always made me laugh when I’d see memes of it,” wrote Hill in the caption.

“I used to love ‘on purpose, very awkward photos’ whenever I was around someone I respected and this is about as comically awkward as it gets,” he added. “Ah, your early 20s. It’s a dumb bit but I really liked it at the time. I hesitate to post this as it’s usually connected to humour. But for me this photo represents a LOT more. I’m sitting next to my brother and he’s taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!).”

He continued by detailing how much he and his brother — who passed away at 40 after suffering a pulmonary embolism in December 2017 — idolized Bryant. “My brother and I grew up worshipping the Lakers and because of my job we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Truly. We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero and it’s one of my favourite memories ever. It’s my favourite memory with my brother.”

That memory, he admitted, is now even more bittersweet with Bryant’s passing. “I’m sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they’re both gone. I have been staring at this photo for days in disbelief and sadness and joy. It’s my favorite picture and I think it represents for me, all of the hard and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are. But their fleeting nature doesn’t make them any less beautiful.”

He concluded: “I’ve been thinking a lot about saying Rest In Peace and what that means. But I don’t think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they’re hustling up there. Working hard and getting s**t done. Cuz that’s what they do. All my love to the ones here left behind. Take care of each other and love each other . That’s the lesson I’ve learned.”