Rihanna Is Single After Rumours Swirled Since Being Spotted With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is single and loving it.

The “Umbrella” singer split from longtime boyfriend billionaire Hassan Jameel earlier this month but then was spotted out with A$AP Rocky causing rumours to swirl that she started a new relationship.

The two were hanging out and laughing at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in Brooklyn, New York just over a week ago but also hit the red carpet at the Fashion Awards in London in early December, however, a source said they are just “hanging out.”

“Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She’s wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something,” an insider told E! News. “She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

They added, “They have a long history and she’s just having fun.”

Rihanna reportedly is focusing her energy on Fenty Beauty and R9- the album fans are anxiously waiting for.