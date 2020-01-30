Billie Eilish is not happy about YouTubers who’ve been impersonating the “Bad Guy” singer, and she’s letting her feelings be known.

Eilish is apparently upset at some YouTubers who are pulling identical stunts, dressing up like Eilish and then strolling into malls to create chaos by making people think they’re encountering the actual Eilish.

Eilish is not happy about it, and took to social media to express herself.

“Please stop doing this s**t,” she wrote on Instagram Story, along with a screengrab of the offending videos.

“It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better,” she continued. “You make me look bad.”

She followed that up with screengrabs of the numerous prank videos posted on YouTube of Eilish impersonators pulling similar stunts.

She concluded with another screengrab, this one featuring a closeup of an impersonator’s dingy-looking socks.