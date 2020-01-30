Prince William Takes Part In Emoji Bingo With School Children

Prince William got down and played a new take on Bingo with school kids on Thursday.

The Duke of Cambridge was at Springwell Park Community Primary School as part of the Heads Up campaign.

During his visit, Prince William and the students played Emoji Bingo. William was seated with the blue team where he noted to a young boy, “It’s very competitive.”

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Take Part In Emotional Holocaust Memorial Day Service

While speaking to a girl, William pointed to a smiling face emoji which he said, “Same as your smiley face.”

“How do you guys feel most of the time? Do you get anxious?” he asked. One girl replied she was “tired” to which William agreed, “Yes, me too.”

It was then time for William to switch sides to the red team, “I don’t want to pull away. I’m just going to go over to the winning side, okay?” he teased the blue team.

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Before he visited the school, Prince William spoke with former Coldstreams guard Kenny Davis, 82, at an elder support group hosted by Everton Football Club’s community.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Creative Skills As She Meets Young Children During London Hospital Visit

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

“I hadn’t been down that neck of the woods before. Well, there were these steps and I was told to allow anyone out…but not to let people in,” Davis recalled about the first time he was on duty guarding the gates at Buckingham Palace.

“It is a dodgy area,” William joked. “The Coldstreams are going strong. You left them in a good state.”