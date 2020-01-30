Catherine O’Hara Reveals What She Took From The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Set

With the series finale of “Schitt’s Creek” on the horizon, the show’s stars are coming to terms with the end of the beloved Canadian comedy.

Catherine O’Hara, who portrays bonkers matriarch Moira Rose, attended the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills earlier this week, where she was asked about what she’ll miss most about “Schitt’s Creek”.

“Oh everything,” O’Hara told Us Weekly. “Just being with everyone every day and getting to play Eugene [Levy]’s wife and those lovely kids’ mother.”

RELATED: Catherine O’Hara On The End Of ‘Schitt’s Creek’: ‘It’s Really Hard To Let Go’

The “SCTV” alum also revealed what she lifted from the set to keep as mementos. “[I took] the wigs and some clothes,” she divulged.

Earlier this year, O’Hara, 65, spoke to IndieWire about the impending end of “Schitt’s Creek” after six seasons, joking that when the show ends she might just keep being Moira.

“I’ll probably just continue being like this in life,” O’Hara quipped. “I’ll just keep my character. She’s too much fun to play.”