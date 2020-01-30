‘The Good Place’ Ends Its Run With A Forking Good Finale

After four seasons, “The Good Place” concluded its run on Thursday night. For those who have yet to watch but plan to, be warned that SPOILERS lie ahead…

The afterlife adventures of Global‘s “The Good Place” wrapped up on Thursday night, with television’s most metaphysical sitcom delivering a fitting conclusion.

Fans learned the final fates of Michael (Ted Danson), Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden).

As viewers discovered, the big twist involved the appearance of a special door that leads from the afterlife to… well, something else, but completely unknown.

RELATED: Manny Jacinto On ‘Bittersweet’ Ending To ‘The Good Place’

After Jason, Tahini and Chidi enter the door at various points in the one-hour finale, that leaves just Michael and Eleanor, with Janet remaining to carry on her work.

Michael, however, discovers he’s unable to pass through the door, but Eleanor comes up with a genius solution she presents to Judge Gen (Maya Rudolph): turn Michael into a human being so he can eventually get through.

The judge agrees, and we see Michael suddenly transported to Earth, where he’s enjoying a wonderful existence that includes a large dog (that he’s named Jason) and taking guitar lessons from Mary Steenburgen (Danson’s real-life wife).

As Eleanor and Janet observe Michael’s happiness as a human, they drink a toast to him while coming to the epiphany that, regardless of what is on the other side of the door, “the true joy is in the mystery.” They share a hug, and Eleanor walks through the door…

RELATED: Kristen Bell Shoots Down ‘The Good Place’ Fan Theories

Earlier this week, “The Good Place” creator Michael Schur spoke with the New York Times about the finale, and shared his insights into the viewpoint the show was trying to impart.

“I don’t know that we have an answer, but the show ended up taking a position, and it’s something close to Aristotelian virtue ethics,” Schur said. “What matters is that these things matter to you. You’re going to fail over and over again, and you’re going to encounter decisions that have no answer. Anything you do is problematic and causes someone somewhere some amount of pain or sadness or suffering.”

And, he added, “because you’re doomed to fail, what matters isn’t that you do everything right. What matters is that you try. When you make a mistake, you apologize and then you try something else. The show is suggesting that the real victory of being alive is just putting these things in the front of your brain and attempting all the time to be a better person than you were yesterday.”