Demi Lovato Reveals The ‘Beautiful And Amazing’ Moment She Came Out To Her Parents

Demi Lovato has been through a lot lately, including coming out to her parents.

The singer, who identifies as sexually fluid, spoke on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” about the “really beautiful” moment she told her parents.

“I’m still figuring it out,” she said about her hopes of one day starting a family with either a man or a woman. “I didn’t officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman until 2017.”

“It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive,” she added.

It turns out her dad had it figured out before from the lyrics of “Cool for the Summer”, but it was her mom Lovato was most worried about telling.

“My mom was the one that I was super nervous about, but she was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ And that was so beautiful and amazing. I’m so grateful,” she said.

Lovato isn’t sure if motherhood or marriage is her future. “I don’t know what my future looks like. I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it with a partner or without, because women don’t need partners. Amen!” she added.

After taking a break from singing while recovering from an overdose, Lovato made her triumphant return during the Grammy Awards. She is next set to sing the National Anthem during Sunday’s Super Bowl.