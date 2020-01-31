Harry Styles Joins Lizzo On Stage For Epic ‘Juice’ Performance

Harry Styles joined Lizzo on stage in Miami for an incredible performance of “Juice” Thursday.

The pair belted out the much-loved track during an appearance at SiriusXM and Pandora’s concert series ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Styles is a huge Lizzo fan, with him previously covering “Juice” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

He told host Clara Amfo at the time, “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Styles is also set to perform at Pepsi Zero Sugar’s Super Bowl party in Miami Friday, despite fans starting the hashtag #HarryBackOut in support of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick famously kneeled during the U.S. national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial inequality. He hasn’t appeared in the league since 2016.