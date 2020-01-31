Meghan Trainor Freaks Out As James Corden Surprises Her With Dr. Phil During ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Skit

Meghan Trainor absolutely lost it as James Corden surprised her with her favourite, Dr. Phil, during her “Carpool Karaoke” skit.

Trainor is a huge fan of the TV host, and Corden was keen to know just how much she loved him before picking him up.

The singer told him she was in the audience at his live show recently.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Reflects On Married Life, Scary Vocal Cord Surgery And Talks New Album ‘Treat Myself’: ‘I’m Back And Better Than Ever’

She gushed, “For my birthday, my brother got me tickets to see Dr. Phil live and I went there and it was the greatest day of my whole life.”

As she then spotted Phil in the mirror, she screamed before saying: “I’m gonna throw up. I’m so excited.”

Trainor then told him: “Your teeth look so good. He’s so handsome.”

She lost it even more as Phil started singing “All About That Bass” with them.

Trainor’s “Carpool Karaoke” clip also saw her talk about her friend Chloë Grace Moretz setting her up with her now-husband Daryl Sabara.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Sings ‘All About That Bass’ To The Tune Of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ And Totally Nails It

The pair went on a double date with Moretz and her then-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

They went bowling before Sabara serenaded her with Elton John’s “Your Song”.

Trainor revealed she knew that night, “I’m gonna marry you.”