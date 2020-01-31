Linda Hamilton Says She’d ‘Love To Be Done’ With The ‘Terminator’ Movies

Linda Hamilton is done starring in “Terminator” movies.

Hamilton, 63, has played Sarah Connor in three of the films since 1984; 1984’s “The Terminator”, 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate”.

The latter took in $261 million at the worldwide box office, and Hamilton said she’s not interested in starring in any more of the flicks if so much is riding on them money-wise.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter, “I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version, where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable.”

“I can’t tell you how many laymen just go, ‘Well, people don’t go to the movies anymore,’” she continued. “It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So no, I am not hopeful, because I would really love to be done.”

However, Hamilton did add: “If there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes.”