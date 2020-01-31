Tom Brady And More NFL Stars Hear From Their Haters In New ‘Mean Tweets’

Nobody does smack talk like football fans.

On the new “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Tom Brady and more football players heard directly from their haters in a new NFL edition of “Mean Tweets”.

Brady got things started by reading the tweets, “Hi. I’m Tom Brady and I am a cry baby and I have a butthole in my chin!”

“I imagine Patrick Mahomes’ barber is a superhero, who has to run out and save the world every time he gets halfway through Mahomes’ haircut,” the Kansas City Chiefs player read out, giving the tweet a shrug.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa read a tweet that said, “Joey Bosa’s nose is so big it looks like he been lying every day for his whole life,” and then responded with a good chuckle, “That’s a good one.”

Brady also popped back up to read some more tweets, including one that said, “F**k you, Tom Brady. I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks.”

The football star replied simply, “That’s f**ked up.”