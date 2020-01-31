Social Media Can’t Get Enough Of Mom Blogger Who Could Be Meghan Markle’s Twin

Missouri mom blogger and influencer Akeisha Land sparked an online frenzy this week after sharing a snap of herself with her adorable daughter Greyson.

Land became the talk of social media due to her being the spitting image of Meghan Markle.

See some of the social media reaction below:

Land told E! News of the attention: “It’s been crazy. The outpouring of comments that have been coming in just off a photo I posted of me and Greyson.

“Literally every comment about me. It’s very different! I’m not used to being in the forefront. I’m used to it being about my kids. It’s overwhelming.

“I take it as a huge compliment. I think she’s gorgeous.”

Land added when asked if she’d be interested in look-alike work: “For sure. I was joking and told one of the commenters on my post I need to reach out to her people and tell them if they ever need a doppelgänger…”